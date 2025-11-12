Bach, a tuxedo cat first featured here in January, has found a permanent home with Tokyo resident Mimi Domeki. Domeki had heard of ARK during an event at the American School in Japan, where she works.

“Last year, I lost my beloved cat of 16 years and fell into a depression,” she says. “I felt so heartbroken I thought I’d never have another animal.” But after hearing about ARK’s foster home program, she started thinking about how she could help and soon met Bach.

From the very first day at home with Domeki, Bach settled in like he’d always lived there. “I instantly fell in love,” Domeki says. However, she was somewhat worried about Bach’s age and health concerns. She questioned whether she could make him happy and figure out his medical care, treatment plans and finances. Ultimately, her affection won out. “I truly wanted to welcome him into my family.”

Mimi Domeki originally intended to just foster Bach, but her affection for her new companion won out. “He’s been a great emotional support,” she says. | COURTESY OF MIMI DOMEKI

The new living situation has proven to be a huge success. “He’s been a great emotional support. And, rather than him changing, I have changed,” Domeki says. “I was able to overcome the sadness of losing my previous cat and become a brighter, happier person.”