Jon Homewood, 58, is an environmental science teacher-turned-sculptor who transforms discarded soda cans into intricate works of woven metal. Based in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, since 2012, he explores notions of reuse and renewal through his sculptures that can take months to complete.

1. How did you first end up in Japan? After teaching science and biology in Singapore, I was looking for a new adventure. I saw a teaching job in Japan that fit my background perfectly, applied, got the offer the same day and was standing in front of a class in Tokyo a week later. I barely had time to think. I just packed up and came.

2. Were you always interested in Japan? I’ve always loved moving to new countries and seeing where life takes me. After being born in Nigeria, I grew up and lived in South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, the U.K., Spain and Singapore. Japan was next on my list and I thought I’d stay a year or two, but one year turned into 13. That’s what happens when you stay open to possibility.