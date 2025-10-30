They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but Genmai has been practically reborn. He was in poor shape when he was picked up off the streets and taken to the pound. After much difficulty, ARK won his release in June. At the time, he was still dragging his hind legs and unable to control his bladder or bowels due to a hernia that had gone untreated.

In less than half a year, however, Genmai has made significant progress in his recovery. He loves to walk now and has gained the muscular strength to do so. The problems caused by the hernia have greatly improved and are not difficult to live with.

At 11 years old, Genmai is a typical dachshund that loves attention and spending time with humans. | YUKARI YAMAGUCHI

This 11-year-old dachshund is handsome and friendly. He likes people, has a great appetite and is very affectionate. Typical of the breed, Genmai loves attention and relishes it when someone scoops him up and spends hours with him.

These days, he has a spring in his step and loves going outdoors. After all he’s been through, we’re hopeful someone will find a place in their heart and home for this special little dog.