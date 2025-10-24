Florian Wiltschko, 38, is currently the negi (supplicant priest) at Hisai Hachiman Shrine in Tsu, Mie Prefecture. Inspired to learn more about Japanese spirituality after buying a kamidana (Shinto home altar) during a trip to Japan in his teens, Wiltschko became the first non-Japanese Shinto priest to be recognized by the Jinja Honcho (Association of Shinto Shrines) in 2007.

1. What inspired your first visit to Japan? My parents liked traveling, and my interest brought us to Japan. I was drawn to the uniqueness and history of traditional Japanese culture.

2. How did your upbringing in Austria shape your initial understanding of spirituality? Through my parents’ interests in travel and ancient cultures, many of which no longer survive. I approached Shinto through the lens of culture — not spirituality, but the traditional clothing, home altars, amulets and customs. Japan is one of the few cultures still using its ancient traditions. Studying and practicing these deepened my understanding. Practicing is essential to gain real insight.