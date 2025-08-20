Carl J. Green, a lawyer who opened the Ford Foundation’s representative office in Tokyo and devoted a lifetime to U.S.-Japan relations, died on July 25 at his home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. He was 85.

Green enjoyed a long and prominent career in law, business and the nonprofit sector, with a focus on Japan. After graduating magna cum laude in East Asian studies from Harvard University, Green first traveled to Japan in 1961 on a Knox Traveling Fellowship. He later obtained a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and accepted a position with the law firm of Baker & McKenzie.

Following a tour in the U.S. Department of Transportation (which included a six-week stint in Vienna working on international traffic signage) and additional legal work in Washington, D.C., he moved to the Ford Foundation, setting up the U.S. philanthropy’s representative office in Japan in 1975 and running the office for five years. He returned to Tokyo in 1987 as a lawyer for the U.S. firm of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.