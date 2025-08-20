With his golden eyes and smooth, steel-gray coat, the lovely Lynx may give the initial impression that he’s cool and aloof. He’s so much more than just a handsome cat, though.

Born in April 2012, Lynx was surrendered to ARK due to the deteriorating health of his former owner. He had a difficult time with the transition, hiding constantly and lashing out in fear if anyone got too close.

But that was only for a week. He soon began to warm up to the people around him. As is often the case, it was worth the wait. Those animals who are initially wary often bond the strongest as their feelings run so deeply.

Though he may seem standoffish at first, Lynx is full of affection and tenderness. | TORU NISHIDA

Lynx will be a true friend once you make a connection. He’s known for greeting people with wonderfully cute head bumps. He’ll saunter over, purring loudly, and rub his head against you, simply happy to sit by your side. Lynx is sweet, kind and still has many years ahead of him. We’re hoping those days will be brighter.