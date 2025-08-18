At an upscale cafe in Shinjuku, one of Tokyo’s busiest metropolitan areas, Kinga Skiers explains the guiding principle behind the community service project Food Not Bombs. "We’re a community, and our work isn’t charity — it’s solidarity.”

Skiers, 30, co-founded the Tokyo chapter of Food Not Bombs alongside two friends in 2023. Originally from Warsaw, the doctoral student has been an activist throughout her life, and was drawn to the group’s solidarity-not-charity philosophy.

Food Not Bombs started as an antinuclear movement from Boston in 1980, with its focus later shifting to managing food waste and ensuring food security as a demonstration of civic cooperation and cohesion.