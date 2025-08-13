Ginger is a fluffy poodle that looks like he could be the beloved stuffed animal of a child who brings him to bed every night. He is a medium-size poodle — bigger than a toy poodle, but considerably smaller than a standard.

Ginger was born in 2011, but acts half his age. He’s discerning and smart, if somewhat demanding, and more than happy to return kindness with kindness.

Ginger does best with teenagers and adult humans, and is also amenable to “the right cat.” | YUKI IWAZAKI

An incredibly loyal friend, Ginger’s affinities are largely limited to humans — anyone older than a teen — and “the right cat.” Other dogs, especially those that get in his face, are not as welcome and likely to receive a barrage of barking.

This poodle is quiet and happy most of the time, though. Ginger has been through a lot. At the end of the day, he’s just looking for an understanding home.