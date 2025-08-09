One of humanity’s darkest days has yielded seeds of hope.

Since 2011, Green Legacy Hiroshima (GLH) has been on a mission “to safeguard and spread the seeds and saplings of Hiroshima’s A-bomb survivor trees worldwide.” The nonprofit currently partners with over 150 organizations around the world to propagate these trees of historical significance. The initiative was dreamt up by two good friends committed to preserving nature and memorializing the past.

In February 2011, Nassrine Azimi invited Tomoko Watanabe for a “brainstorming pasta dinner.” Hailing from Ahvaz, Iran, Azimi had been living in Hiroshima since 2003 and heard lots of stories about the 170 trees that had survived the nuclear blast on August 6, 1945. It was miraculous, Azimi says, “that the greenery came back (in) this dark, sinister landscape.”