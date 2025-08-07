This peaches-and-cream girl is named Wakaba. Her ears are flattened not because she’s cranky, but because she’s a Scottish fold.

Only 5 years old and weighing around 4 kilograms, Wakaba came to ARK because her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She adapted quickly to her new surroundings, and we believe she’ll settle in nicely to a new home.

Though she’s not much for laps and her face might make her seem aloof, Wakaba is a friendly cat that will make a special companion. | Chihiro Nagata

Wakaba likes to greet visitors with a rub against their legs. She gets upset when something startles her, but soon regains her calm. Take note, however, that she isn’t much of a lap cat and doesn’t like to be carted around.

Word is she likes to play the diva, but even with her serious expression and regal bearing, she is simply super cute. A friendly cat with a distinctive look, Wakaba may be just the fresh face you’ve been on the prowl for.