Chikuwa is pretty, charming and has a great personality. She turns 5 years old in November and weighs just over 15 kilograms — a very manageable size.

Within minutes of meeting you, she’ll likely roll over and ask for a belly rub. Her curiosity about the world around her is captivating. She enjoys a brisk walk and, though she might tug on the leash a bit, she’s a very fast learner.

A charming dog that relishes a brisk walk, Chikuwa will make a great companion for someone who loves to explore the world as much as she does. | Yukari Yamaguchi

Inquisitive and playful, Chikuwa is in Tokyo right now looking for someone to adopt her. Take note that she doesn’t enjoy the company of cats and may have a problem with certain dogs, especially those that rush over without warning. But once you get to know Chikuwa, you’ll find that she’s certainly one of the sweetest around.