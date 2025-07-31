Chikuwa is pretty, charming and has a great personality. She turns 5 years old in November and weighs just over 15 kilograms — a very manageable size.
Within minutes of meeting you, she’ll likely roll over and ask for a belly rub. Her curiosity about the world around her is captivating. She enjoys a brisk walk and, though she might tug on the leash a bit, she’s a very fast learner.
Inquisitive and playful, Chikuwa is in Tokyo right now looking for someone to adopt her. Take note that she doesn’t enjoy the company of cats and may have a problem with certain dogs, especially those that rush over without warning. But once you get to know Chikuwa, you’ll find that she’s certainly one of the sweetest around.
