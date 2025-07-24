In addition to being a self-taught animator, Ayaka Ohira, 33, styles herself as a "gyaru" — a member of the irreverent Japanese fashion subculture known for gaudy, over-the-top makeup and plenty of attitude. “Shinsei Galverse,” Ohira’s independent anime series coproduced with Arch Inc. and animated by Studio S.o.K., was released on June 25.

1. What's the story of “Shinsei Galverse”? There was once a beautiful, holy Mother Planet that sustained harmony in the galaxy. However, the end came suddenly. (Protagonist) Zero crash-lands on the war-torn planet Amatera with no memories and no idea who she is. She slowly discovers she’s a cosmic being known as Galverse.

2. How long were you working on the anime? It has been roughly three years since launching “Shinsei Galverse” in 2022 as a crowdfunded anime project. We began full-scale work on the script, character design and animation about two years ago, but the initial planning and search for the right studio started earlier.