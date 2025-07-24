This curvy girl is Pupu, which is Hawaiian for “appetizer.” Though she’s more of a main dish, we decided to keep the name bestowed on this striped Bengal beauty by a former foster parent.

Pupu has a big presence. She only recently slimmed down somewhat from a hefty 7 kilograms — more than double the weight of most domesticated cats. If you don’t like to sleep alone, she’s the cat for you because she’ll be happy to stay by your side and purr up a storm.

A veritable chatterbox, Pupu is best suited for a home that doesn’t mind some extra conversation. | Mizuho Shirokoshi

Something of a chatterbox, Pupu loves toys and loves to talk. She’s perfect for a single person or a household that doesn’t mind the extra conversation. And, although Pupu looks big and bold, she does have a sensitive side and prefers a lap to a couch. She’ll not only listen attentively to the story of your day, but will be sure to tell you hers.