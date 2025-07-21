The sights, sounds and flavors of Vietnam are gradually becoming a part of everyday life in Japan, from the familiar aroma of pho to the cheery bustle of cultural festivals drawing thousands in major cities.

With a total population of over 630,000, Vietnamese people now make up the largest share of foreign workers in Japan. However, there is one group within this community whose everyday experiences are often overlooked: the mothers who are building their lives far from home.

On Facebook, the most popular social media platform in Vietnam, at least four grassroots groups share the name “Vietnamese mothers in Japan,” with memberships ranging from 94,000 to 562,000 users. Members share everything from pregnancy stories and postpartum experiences to advice on baby formula, breastfeeding and the documentation needed to obtain a child’s passport.