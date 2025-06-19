This prince of a dog was rescued in Gifu Prefecture along with a whole pack. The offspring of Hokkaido dogs, they congregated at a temple and roamed the hills in search of food. Like the other rescues, this dog’s name starts with a “V” — for Valiant, in his case. True to his name, the 9-year-old Valiant is handsome and strong. And true to his breed, he’s extremely cautious and perhaps even “somewhat moody.”

Caution was requisite for survival in the wild, and Valiant’s caution is directly linked to trust. Once he is convinced that you are trustworthy, he becomes affectionate and sweet. Valiant loves walking and loves food even more. He knows a few commands, but what he really wants is to have fun. When he’s completely comfortable with you, his playful side will come out.

Having lived in the wild for so long, Valiant is cautious around new people at first, but reveals a playful side when he gets comfortable. | Kana Matsutani

Take note that Valiant isn’t wild about other dogs, or cats for that matter. He will do best in a home all his own, where he can hold court undisturbed. For the touch of royalty he’ll surely bestow on your household, Valiant is a dream come true.