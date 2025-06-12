The centerpiece parade and festival of Tokyo Rainbow Pride may be over, but there’s still ample opportunity to celebrate diversity and show your solidarity with the queer community. The following programs and events showcase the creativity and resilience of queer people and platforms in a range of creative and professional domains.

(until June 18): Stop by Harajuku for a group show at Baby the Coffee Brew Club, featuring 30 queer artists from around the world working in mediums from wood engraving and photography to illustration. Admission is free. Some of the artwork is for sale and there will be a tip box for contributions to the artists. You can also vote for your favorite artist in the show, with the winner receiving the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Award of ¥100,000. Instagram: @baby.thecbc Events at Loneliness Books (June 20-22, 27-29): The queer bookstore in Higashinakano will host a number of programs on the final two weekends of June, including a book launch for Naoki Ota’s essay collection “Gray and Life,” a cinema club discussion and a release party for the latest issue of magazine Kaguya Planet. Instagram: @lonelinessbooks

(June 20-22, 27-29): The queer bookstore in Higashinakano will host a number of programs on the final two weekends of June, including a book launch for Naoki Ota’s essay collection “Gray and Life,” a cinema club discussion and a release party for the latest issue of magazine Kaguya Planet. Instagram: @lonelinessbooks Rainbow Reel Tokyo (June 21-22; July 12-13): The 32nd Tokyo International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival will be held at two different venues in Shibuya, EuroLive and Tokyo Women’s Plaza Hall. Five feature films and five shorts will be screened, representing productions from Belgium, France, India, the U.K. and the U.S., many of which are premiering in Japan for the first time. Instagram: @rainbowreeltokyo

(June 21-22; July 12-13): The 32nd Tokyo International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival will be held at two different venues in Shibuya, EuroLive and Tokyo Women’s Plaza Hall. Five feature films and five shorts will be screened, representing productions from Belgium, France, India, the U.K. and the U.S., many of which are premiering in Japan for the first time. Instagram: @rainbowreeltokyo Human Rights Conference (June 22): At Shiseido Hanatsubaki Hall in Ginza, LGTBQ+ activists, academics and professionals will convene to discuss contemporary social issues connected to this year’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride theme of “Same Life, Same Rights.” Three panels and a keynote speech will cover topics such as marriage equality, media misinformation and combating discrimination. Admission is free, but registration is required.

(June 22): At Shiseido Hanatsubaki Hall in Ginza, LGTBQ+ activists, academics and professionals will convene to discuss contemporary social issues connected to this year’s Tokyo Rainbow Pride theme of “Same Life, Same Rights.” Three panels and a keynote speech will cover topics such as marriage equality, media misinformation and combating discrimination. Admission is free, but registration is required. Aomori Rainbow Parade (June 28): The coastal city of Hachinohe will host a parade on the final Saturday of the month, beginning from the plaza in front of city hall. X: @RainbowAomori

(June 28): The coastal city of Hachinohe will host a parade on the final Saturday of the month, beginning from the plaza in front of city hall. X: @RainbowAomori Seisho Queer Pride (June 29): Manazuru, Kanagawa Prefecture, will celebrate Pride with a parade and party. Original merchandise will be on sale to support the local community. The parade departs from Manazuru Station at 11 a.m. Instagram: @seisho_queer_pride

Looking past the summer and beyond the capital, a slew of regional Pride events — some launching for the very first time — are scheduled throughout the fall. Most of these programs have only the dates and venues locked in, and other details are yet to be announced. Make sure to check their websites for the latest information about how to attend or get involved.