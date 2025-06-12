There’s a new cat in town and Treacle is his name. “Big, bold and beautiful,” they call him at ARK. And though his face says, “I’m the boss around here,” his personality proves that it’s all bluster.

He’s super sweet, the color of treacle, and he moves slowly like sticky syrup sliding off a spoon. A very youthful 14 years old, Treacle is a big fellow who clocks in at over 6 kilograms. His stomach sways a bit when he walks, almost like a swagger — which it very well might be.

Treacle’s favorite things in life are food and naps. People can make that list, too, especially when they arrive bearing yummies. And though he can sleep through almost anything, the sound or smell of food will wake him up almost instantly.

When there’s food to be had, you’ll hear a soft, low purr and the cutest meow ever. “It completely belies his size,” says an ARK staffer. “Treacle is not just a pretty face. He’s absolutely irresistible!”