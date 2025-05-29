This beautiful Shiba in her golden years is named Charisma, and time with her, as they say of charismatic people, may indeed inspire devotion.
Charisma has a quiet charm, rooted in her love of a simple life and simple pleasures. Sweet and friendly, this smiley Shiba lost her home when her elderly owner was hospitalized. She came to ARK as “quite a chubby girl,” but has since dieted down to a perfect curvy 8 kilograms.
Soft toys are one of Charisma’s go-to pleasures, and she can still play like a pup. Then there’s snoozing in her bed, another favorite pastime. She also enjoys massages and will happily cozy up with you, especially if there’s a good facial massage to be had.
Though she is a connoisseur of life’s simple pleasures, Charisma is also ready to let you know when something rubs her the wrong way. It’s a two-way street. Give this girl time to get to know you and you’ll get to bask in her affection, day and night.
