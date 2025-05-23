Always ready for an elegant gathering, Cupcake wears her tuxedo at all times in the hopes she’ll be invited out on the town (or at least away from the shelter).

This cat has taken life’s sudden upheavals in stride, such as when her former owner was hospitalized and she lost her home.

Shipshape and well-groomed, Cupcake was considered “unfriendly” when she first came to ARK. But over time, she has proven to be very affectionate — just discerning. She just wants to give and receive affection on her own terms, when the time is right. She expresses herself vocally and knows how to assert herself around other cats. As the only cat in her former home, she seems to be accustomed to the lifestyle.

Perhaps best suited for a household without other cats, Cupcake has demonstrated that she is full of affection — just on her own terms. | Kanae Shirai

Cupcake arrived at ARK less than two months ago right around her 10th birthday. The shock and disbelief at suddenly losing her home must have been very difficult emotionally. One ARK insider and something of a “cat whisperer” says, “When Cupcake finds a home with someone who will cater to her needs and give her affection when she wants it, she’s going to be a very happy cat.”

A cupcake with a twist — lots of flavor and spice, not overly sweet — this girl will be a devilishly delightful sweetheart for someone who knows how to treat her.