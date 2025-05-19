The statistics around the gender investment gap are grim.

A joint analysis by global startup accelerator MassChallenge and Boston Consulting Group revealed that businesses founded by women raise less than half the amount of funding compared to those founded by men — an average gap of more than $1 million.

Globally, less than 3% of venture capital goes to women-led startups. At the same time, data shows that women-led businesses produce higher returns on investment and create more jobs while doing so.