A year ago, Edison, who had lost his home in the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, was featured in the Adopt Me! section looking for a new family. Well, he finally caught a break.

Edison now lives in Chiba Prefecture with his new family: Anne and Masato Makino, and their children Yuta and Leah.

“Eddie, who is now 16, was perfect from the moment we met him,” says Anne, originally from the United States. “We did consider his advanced age quite a lot before making the decision to adopt, and in the end decided we wanted him in our lives because he is so sweet and gentle.”