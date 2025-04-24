Though he’s only about 8 months old, Piccolo is no longer the tiny kitten he was when he was brought to ARK and earned his name. He has grown into a cat with a long and sturdy body, but remains a very cute fellow all the same.

Bursting with vitality, Piccolo is a force to be reckoned with. He throws himself into life with enthusiasm and exuberance. Whether he’s eating, playing, curling up with his foster folks or racing around the apartment, he’s a high-energy cat, to say the least. And at times, he gets so carried away that he might even nip on your fingers and toes.

Piccolo’s quirkiness has endeared him to everyone he meets. “There's something incredibly comical about this cat that I can't put my finger on,” says one ARK veteran. | Kimiko Ishihara

“There's something incredibly comical about this cat that I can't put my finger on,” says one ARK veteran who has gotten to know thousands of animals over the years. “Piccolo looks cool, calm and collected, but falls off tables or suddenly races around. He's actually rather awesome, if you ask me.” High praise indeed for this fabulous fellow.