When I first moved to Tokyo, I brought all my furniture from my much larger (and much shabbier) apartment in Yamagata. The result? A space so crammed it looked like I was training for a “Floor is Lava” championship.

It was clear I had to do two things: ditch the oversized furniture devouring my floor space, and replace it with items that actually fit — without breaking the bank in the process. That’s when my more experienced friends turned me onto their secret weapon: online flea markets.

Whether you’re furnishing a tiny Tokyo apartment, hunting for vintage gems or trying to do some good old-fashioned spring cleaning, Japan’s online flea markets are a treasure trove — if you know what to do and where to look.