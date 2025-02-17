Over the past decade that I’ve been penning “Black Eye,” this Black American has honored Black History Month every February with an article extolling its value, even in Japan.

However, at this very moment, America finds itself embroiled in yet another battle over race, history and identity. And so, the one month the country reluctantly set aside to honor Black historical contributions and achievements is now overshadowed by aggressive rollbacks of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programs, book bans and political rhetoric designed to expunge uncomfortable truths.

The erasure of Black history is no longer subtle — it is policy. And I fear from now on, these annual articles might be in memory of Black History Month instead of in observance of it, if MAGA has any say in it. And sadly, they do.