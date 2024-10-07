Meet Yukichi, a dog that ARK staff found serendipitously wandering Kyoto. He had apparently been separated from his owner — accidentally, intentionally or through a turn of fate, we will probably never know.

One thing we do know, Yukichi was obviously loved. With his adorable face, big round eyes, a healthy appetite reflected in his sturdy physique and a zest for exercise, it is hard to tell that Yukichi is well along in years. There’s just no stopping him.

Yukichi was found on the streets of Kyoto and is now ready for his next chapter. | COURTESY OF KANA MATSUTANI

He loves going on walks, runs like an athlete, plays like a puppy and is super friendly. Yukichi simply loves people. Is there someone out there who can take him in and love him back? The love will come back to you a hundredfold!