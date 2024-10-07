Meet Yukichi, a dog that ARK staff found serendipitously wandering Kyoto. He had apparently been separated from his owner — accidentally, intentionally or through a turn of fate, we will probably never know.

One thing we do know, Yukichi was obviously loved. With his adorable face, big round eyes, a healthy appetite reflected in his sturdy physique and a zest for exercise, it is hard to tell that Yukichi is well along in years. There’s just no stopping him.

Yukichi was found on the streets of Kyoto and is now ready for his next chapter.
He loves going on walks, runs like an athlete, plays like a puppy and is super friendly. Yukichi simply loves people. Is there someone out there who can take him in and love him back? The love will come back to you a hundredfold!

If you are interested in adopting, email ARK at [email protected] or call 050-1557-2763 (English or Japanese) Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Animal Refuge Kansai (with offices in Kansai and Tokyo) is an NPO founded by U.K. native Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are required to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net