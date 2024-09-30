If it wasn’t for the earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula on Jan.1, 2024, Ice-T would still be living with his family as one of their three cats. The damage from the tremor meant Ice-T’s family was no longer able to care for him, leaving this ginger tomcat looking for a new home.

Having lived with two other cats, Ice-T is incredibly friendly, and his fellow former housemates are also available for adoption. | COURTESY OF SEITARO MATSUO

A change at any age is disruptive — even more so for a 10-year-old cat — but Ice-T has handled the upheaval with the cool befitting his name. At ARK’s shelter, he clearly and immediately communicates his needs: affection and food. Laidback and friendly, he’s a calm presence and in love with everyone. Ice-T also enjoys the company of his two buddies who came with him, so hopefully he can be adopted with one or both of them. If that’s not possible, he will take well to a new home that already has a pet.

A big cat with a beautiful coat of ginger and white, Ice-T’s soothing purr is sure to warm your heart.