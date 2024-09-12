From Europe to Asia, the culinary career of Andreas Fuchs, 50, has taken him around the world. Now the executive chef at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, the globe-trotting German serves up insights on food, hospitality and some memorable experiences.

1. What was your hometown like? I grew up in Plochingen, a small town of 14,000 inhabitants in the greater Stuttgart area, surrounded by vineyards. It certainly made it easy to be interested in cooking because, as I always say, “Where there is wine, there is good food.”

2. What was the first dish you ever cooked by yourself? I joined the “trade” when I was around 11 or 12 years old, using the leftovers from Sunday lunch to create supper. For example, frying up some spaetzle (German egg noodles) with chopped up meat and vegetables, cracking an egg over it and seasoning it with some herbs and spices. It was tasty, and I’m still doing similar dishes at home.