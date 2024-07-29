With gray markings on her face and just a hint of tan, Apple is a very lightly marked calico.

Apple’s nature is as gentle as her coloring despite having survived some very horrid conditions. When her owner passed away, no one wanted to care for the dozens of cats he had owned, and many died before help came — Apple was one of those rescued.

COURTESY OF KAHO TAKAMATSU

Only about 2 years old, she is timid but not at all aggressive. She spent her early days in Tokyo hiding from people, but Apple has recently started to test the waters. She can be very quiet, but despite her wariness, Apple is also prone to bouts of talkativeness with a meow that is just the cutest. She’s also very pretty, very healthy and can get on well with other cats (though she doesn’t need a companion, if that would keep you from adopting).

A somewhat quiet home or a gentle playmate will probably be best for Apple. She herself will surely prove a gentle companion.