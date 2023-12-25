Imagine the sweetest, cutest face and the roundest, greenest eyes looking up at you from your lap — maybe that’s where the expression “the lap of luxury” came from. And even if you haven’t experienced such gentle bliss before, it can be yours by taking cuddly Koto into your home.

Born in 2015, Koto came to ARK when her elderly owner was institutionalized. When Koto first arrived, she was nervous and had little interest in food. Now, she is making up for lost time — Koto adores being stroked and relaxing on a warm lap. She wants to show affection, but it isn’t easy with her sisters around trying to hog all the attention. Koto might meow a short, staccato note to let you know she’s looking for some love.

With the long, cold nights of winter upon us, why not embrace the holiday spirit and add a cute lap warmer like none other to your family?