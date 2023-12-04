Cycling 1,500 kilometers from Nagasaki all the way to Yokohama is a feat in itself — now imagine making the journey perched atop an old-fashioned “high-wheel” bike, with a huge front wheel nearly 1.5 meters above a tiny back one.

Vintage bicycle enthusiast and property manager Eric Knight shipped his high-wheeler — a replica of one with a 54-inch front wheel originally made by the Victor company — from his home in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, to Japan for the trip. He was accompanied by his friend and fellow American Mark Kennedy, a management consultant and writer based in Beppu, Oita Prefecture. Kennedy rode an e-bike, carrying the luggage and serving as Knight’s interpreter. The duo, who are both aged 55 and met as freshmen in 1986 at Maine’s Bates College, departed from Nagasaki on Sep. 24 and completed the trip in 32 days.

High-wheelers are known as “daruma” bicycles in Japanese due to their resemblance to the lucky charms of the same name. Drawing on the English equivalent for daruma, Knight and Kennedy christened their journey “Project Dharma.” The pair were inspired by pioneering cyclist Thomas Stevens (1854-1935), who traveled the same route through Japan in 1886 on a high-wheeler. Stevens’ stint here was the final leg of a journey circumnavigating the world that originally began in San Francisco, making him the first person to accomplish this feat on a bicycle.