Having grown up in Grenoble, France, Bryce Morel, 40, started his fitness journey at 19. He worked as a personal trainer in New York then spent two years as an importer in Tokyo. In 2015, Morel returned to fitness and opened his own gym, Gravity X Tokyo.

1. Let’s get the important question out of the way first: “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? I would see both, but, gun to my head, “Oppenheimer.” It’s Christopher Nolan — I loved his take on the “Batman” series.

2. How did you get into training? When I was young, my dad got me a gym membership for Christmas, and I started going pretty regularly. When I moved to New York, it just so happened that I was looking for jobs and became a personal trainer.