Japan has in recent years seen an influx of immigrants from Turkey, with ethnic Middle Eastern restaurants, confectionery stores and places of worship sprouting up around a burgeoning community.

Many ethnic Kurds have settled in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, while Turks hailing from the area along their homeland’s Black Sea coast have chosen to live in Nagoya. Many work in the demolition industry and have become an important part of a Japanese society that needs as much foreign labor as possible.

This October, Turkey will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on the Anatolian Peninsula, which occurred in the wake of World War I and amid the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.