When Barley was discovered languishing in the Osaka shelter, the Tokyo ARK staff immediately started a campaign to get him sent to foster care in Tokyo in the hopes he’d have better prospects of being adopted.

So, that’s where he is now. A mixed-breed male, Barley is believed to be about 12 years old. But don’t let his age stop you from considering giving this gem of a dog a home. He’s still very sprightly, doesn’t tug on his leash and very rarely barks.

Barley is that best buddy you’ve always wanted. He is the kind of dog that illustrates to a T the expression “man’s best friend.” In fact, Barley gets on with everyone.