Chip, who was originally featured here last August, has found a home with Atsuki and Yuriko Okuma of Tokyo.

He’s now renamed Shisho, and joins two other dogs and two cats who were already members of the rollicking Okuma household. And Shisho is over the moon!

Dyed-in-the-wool animal lovers, Yuriko says she and her husband “really wanted to help animals in need and that’s how we got to know ARK.” Initially, Shisho joined the family as a foster dog. “He had a striking, bold appearance, but he was actually quite timid. We felt sorry for him having to take part in adoption fairs.”