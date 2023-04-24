The first words a member of staff at ARK has to describe Pineapple? “A pretty awesome cat.”

The situation that this pure white 3-year-old came from, however, was decidedly less awesome: A hoarder’s den in Gunma Prefecture that was packed with 170 cats. I’d describe that as pretty horrible.

When rescuers showed up, Pineapple knew his chance to escape the insanity had arrived. He was the first cat to come out, “tell his story,” and immediately climb into a carry bag as if to say, “Get me out of here, now!”