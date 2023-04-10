Maple is a fluffy Shiba mix, who has been described as “a very active, cheeky” fellow — in the best possible way.

This wasn’t always the case. Now 5 years old, Maple came to ARK last June. He had been living in a hoarder situation and as a result was very timid. He’d never been on a walk and would bark at anyone who came near him. He wasn’t at all aggressive though, so Maple got a harness and started being taken for walks.

At first he was extremely nervous on his walks. In time, he learned to enjoy them and, perhaps more importantly, he came to be able to trust people. Now, shelter staff members can stroke his fur and even pick him up. Even volunteers who are new to Maple are able to take him on walks.