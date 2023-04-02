Martini is relatively new to ARK. She arrived here last fall with three other cats.

Her early days were spent in hiding, but that was until she was moved to a different area. Something in the change, whether it was less threatening or simply more comfortable, caused her to venture out and show herself to the world much more often.

Martini, just over 10, is a very pretty lady, a “nice, mature cat,” who knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. At times, she likes affection and attention. At others, she wants none of it and would prefer to be left alone. One thing’s for sure, though, Martini is a huge fan of sunny spots.