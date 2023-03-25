Hickory is one of the dozens dogs that came from a horrific hoarder situation in Shimane Prefecture, where 164 dogs were found starving, many barely alive. It has been two years since then and, given the original state of the emaciated and frightened animals, time has done wonders in healing them.

Though he’s still a little shy, Hickory is a sweet boy. Once too afraid to even go for a walk, he now loves playing at the dog run, especially with his best friend, Aspen. Normally a calm dog, when Hickory gets to playing, he turns into a puppy and plays like there’s no tomorrow. He’s a hit at dog fairs, where people make a fuss over him, but he sadly has yet to find that someone special who will take him home.

At 10, there are surely many more love-filled years left in Hickory’s life. Still, it’s always more difficult for the older animals to find forever homes, which might explain why he has been passed over so many times. Aside from his poor eyesight, he’s lively and lovable. His needs are simple: a home and some love. Please help if you can.