First featured here last August, Hannah the cat has found a loving home with Hirotaka Nifuku and his wife, Masumi. The couple resides in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Hannah is not the only feline in the family. The Nifukus had lost their beloved cat of 19 years in 2015, and Masumi said, “I had spent 40 years living with cats and really wanted to continue to do so.” Learning of ARK, the couple successfully applied to adopt a cat named Aurora.

“She was a perfect match,” says Masami, so much so that the couple wanted to adopt again. “Considering our own ages, we wanted a cat past its prime.”