Spring is in the air and blossoms are on their way. And young Komeko is ready to bloom into a mature beauty, upon which one can gaze day and night all year round.

Not yet 2 years old, Komeko was brought to ARK in the fall of 2021 as a kitten born to a stray. She was just old enough to have learned to be wary of people. She did not want to be touched. She hid in a box and threw punches out at unsuspecting visitors. It wasn’t the most endearing presentation for prospective adopters and Komeko missed the best window for adoption, kittenhood.

Three months after her arrival, however, she began to change. She stopped hiding and would play with staff a bit. She even began to allow people to stroke her with a branch of pussy willow.