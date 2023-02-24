Gorgeous Zac was first featured here in June of 2021. Sadly and rather tragically, he’s still whiling away his life at the shelter, in need of a home.

It has been nearly seven years since Zac arrived at ARK, after living with an owner suffering from dementia. His previous situation and the drastic changes that followed took their toll on this poor dog, and he was easily upset and very stressed. Thanks to the interaction he has had with staff and volunteers, though, he has blossomed and the only thing likely keeping him locked up is his size.

Zac is a lot of dog, weighing in at 25 kilograms, which means he’s barred from most rentals. Known as the “black jewel” at ARK, he is not just big and good-looking, he’s also smart and affectionate. He still needs a bit of time to show his best, but is fine with new faces, especially if they take him on walks, which he loves. What Zac needs most is a partner or family and a life worthy of this fine fellow.