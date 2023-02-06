Laika is new to ARK, having arrived just last month. Though not yet 2 years old, the 35-kilogram golden retriever is more of a puppy than his age would suggest.

He’s full of energy, friendly and absolutely gorgeous, but Laika was a poor fit for his former owners. They were a military family unable to give the dog the attention, care and training stimulation he needed to grow into a well-rounded citizen, one that could hit the streets without making a nuisance of himself.

Laika’s present lack of training results in him bounding around and jumping on things when he gets a little excited. At his size, that can get a bit out of hand for some people. Laika apparently doesn’t realize just how big he is!