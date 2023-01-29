  • Vodka was shy after being relocated to the shelter, however he is warming up to welcoming people into his space. | SEITARO MATSUO
This cat is quite the looker in his tux and white socks, but as of late he hasn’t had much in the way of an occasion to dress up for.

New to the shelter, Vodka and three of his pals lost their home when their owner had to go into assisted living. At 10 years of age, Vodka is no kid and he initially found the upheaval in his lifestyle overwhelming. He hid in his basket a lot but be assured, though he looks very formal, Vodka isn’t a snob.

Now that he’s regaining his confidence, Vodka is eager to come out and meet new faces. What he does is he waits for people to come into his pen, then goes to welcome them to his abode. He always seems pleased about having visitors and, if you have treats, he’ll be the first to put out his paw for one.

