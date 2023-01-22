This beautiful Siberian husky now goes by the name of Hercules and his journey has indeed been one that has required strength of body and spirit.

He came to ARK with his little buddy, Megara (their current names, not the original), and a background cloaked in mystery. Explanations regarding their state at the time were little more than blatant lies. What was painfully apparent was the horrible condition both dogs were in.

Hercules looked nothing like he does now. He was in a near-starved state, with virtually no muscle, a horribly scruffy coat and dull eyes that reflected no joy. Obviously, there had been nothing but misery in his life for a long time.