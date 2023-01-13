  • The Oshitas pose with their 'celebrity' dog, Shoronpo — 'Sho-chan' to his fans. | SATORU OSHITA
The start of a new year is the perfect time to celebrate new beginnings. Our first rehome caption of 2023 features Shoronpo (affectionately called “Sho-chan”), who has found a home with Satoru and Fumiko Oshita of Tokyo.

Their meeting a month ago seemed fated when Satoru happened upon an ARK adoption event. The Oshitas had just lost their previous dog, also a chihuahua, to illness at a rather young age.

“A week later, my wife and I went to an interview there,” he says, adding that at first he had his eyes on another dog. “Once I met Sho-chan, though, I knew he was the one. He was shy, but curious, like the breed is, and came up to us without fear. For me, it was love at first sight.”

