Were it not for his rakish ear, Momotaro’s coy invitations to play and charmingly demure ways might have you thinking he’s a house cat that’s used to a fairly pampered life.

However, Momo-chan, as people affectionately call him, has already been through more in his 3 years of life than the average pet cat will ever experience. You see, he was a cat of the great outdoors and that life can be very hard. Thanks to the help of concerned individuals in his community, Momo-chan found a way to survive and lived life as a stray. One day, however, he was found badly injured. He was unable to move and brought to a vet. There, he was able to cozy up with the staff until he was well again.

Momotaro came to ARK a year ago but found the hubbub of the shelter stressful, so he wouldn’t let anyone close to him. After being moved to an area with far less noise and space, the cat opened up again with the few people he came in contact with. He now allows them close and will even let loose the occasional purr.