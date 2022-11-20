  • Chelanna White takes a moment to bond with Wyatt (left) and Coco (right), who has come out of hiding. | BARB BAYER
    Chelanna White takes a moment to bond with Wyatt (left) and Coco (right), who has come out of hiding. | BARB BAYER
Rescued from a hoarder, hopes were high that Sushiro would be able to get over his extreme wariness. That’s when the shelter staff had the idea to introduce the ginger cat to the all-black Kampei, who knew what it was like to be abandoned. We’re happy to say the plan worked.

Wait, it gets better. The pair were first featured in the Adopt Me! section in February and they have now been adopted by Canadian Chelanna White. The cats have since been rechristened Wyatt (all-black) and Coco (the ginger).

