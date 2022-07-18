  • SHARE

Ernie is a very handsome red tabby. He’s known around the shelter as a funny guy who runs hot and cold, but mostly hot because there’s not a lap he can resist. He loves being picked up, too.

Ernie lost his residence privilege when his former owner moved to a place that wouldn’t allow cats. Imagine that, one day you have it made and the next you’re out on the street. That’s no way for anyone to be treated.

