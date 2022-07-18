Ernie is a very handsome red tabby. He’s known around the shelter as a funny guy who runs hot and cold, but mostly hot because there’s not a lap he can resist. He loves being picked up, too.
Ernie lost his residence privilege when his former owner moved to a place that wouldn’t allow cats. Imagine that, one day you have it made and the next you’re out on the street. That’s no way for anyone to be treated.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
