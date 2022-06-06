  • Reyna Marquez (left) and Chloe Douglas (center) are interviewed for Japanese TV at their Tokyo Rainbow Pride booth in April.
    Reyna Marquez (left) and Chloe Douglas (center) are interviewed for Japanese TV at their Tokyo Rainbow Pride booth in April.
  • SHARE

When you move to Japan, it can be tough to re-create the kind of community support you may have had in your home country — just ask Chloe Douglas and Reyna Marquez.

After sampling what Japan’s gay districts had to offer over the years, including Tokyo’s well-known Ni-chome neighborhood, Douglas and Marquez came to the realization that their community needed more inclusive spaces where everyone could feel like they belong.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,