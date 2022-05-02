Following on from the success of last year’s inaugural Country Origin Touch-Rugby Tournament (COTT) in Tokyo, charity rugby is returning for round two this month.

COTT is a collective of rugby enthusiasts and part-time philanthropists who are hoping to make a difference in Japan. The one-day tournament, which takes place May 29 in Ota Ward, is open to the public and will feature 20 teams with players of varying ages, nationalities and levels of athletic ability.

Of course, the 2022 COTT Cup is up for grabs, but the primary focus is on raising funds and awareness for Japan-based charities Mirai no Mori and TELL.

“Several years ago, a friend asked if I would like to join her in a charity run organized by Mirai no Mori and Knights In White Lycra,” chief organizer of the event Craig Gillett tells The Japan Times. “After the event, we visited a children’s care home that Mirai no Mori supported. From that moment on, I wanted to do something to support (the charity) … so I thought I would do something with rugby.”

Participants of last year’s Country Origin Touch-Rugby Tournament demonstrate the Haka to a group of children.

Mirai no Mori is a not-for-profit organization that creates life-changing outdoor programs for abused, neglected and orphaned youths in Japan. TELL, also a NPO, provides counseling services to Japan’s international community and helps address broader mental health issues in Japanese society — something that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

Gillett saw a synchronicity in the respective charities’ goals. “Mental health is a worldwide problem and the kids in care homes seem to have their share of problems,” he says. “I thought if I worked together with TELL and Mirai No Mori, perhaps we could make a difference.”

COTT is raising money in various ways: spectators will be asked to donate ¥500, players pay fees to take part, proceeds will be used from merchandise sales, while companies are sponsoring the teams and event.

Roy Tachi, whose Ocean Road Coffee business sponsors the Wallabeers team, participated in last year’s tournament. “The COTT tournament is a fun day out,” says Tachi, who is also helping raise money through jersey sales and donations from customers in his Chiba-based shop. “The atmosphere is light-hearted and full of cheer.”

Gillett is hoping for between 100 and 200 spectators, which would go a long way in helping to surpass the ¥294,415 raised during the 2021 edition. He also emphasizes, however, that the touch rugby tournament is just one of many annual fundraising events. The work to help Mirai no Mori and TELL continues throughout the year.

“I think COTT is great as its main focus is goodwill, sportsmanship and just being kind to each other,” Gillett says. “We have some great teams that show this. This is the foundation of COTT: Support, Support, Support.”

The Country Origin Touch-Rugby Tournament takes place at Tokyo Gas Rugby Football Club in Omorihigashi, Ota Ward, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29. For more information on taking part or attending, visit bit.ly/COTT2022.

